Rosemary Gosiak, 85-year-old resident of Staples, MN, formerly of Little Falls, MN, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Lakewood Health Systems in Staples, MN, after a long battle of several medical conditions.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN, at 11:00 A.M., with Father Patrick Hoeft officiating. A visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 A.M., at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Burial will take place at St. Francis Xavier in Sartell, MN, following the Mass. Caring for Rosemary and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls.
Rosemary was born on July 4, 1937, to the late Frank and Lavine (Kloepper) Yogerst in St. Cloud, MN. She attended school at St. Francis, where she achieved her RN, BSN, in 1955. Most of her life, Rosemary was a nurse, and was very proud of her career.
In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, canning, jigsaw puzzles, quilting, reading, and loved to catch and eat fish. Rosemary lived in Florida for a while, and enjoyed the warmth and being with her family. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, and friends. Rosemary will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Rosemary is survived by her children, Jeff (fiancé Jan) Gosiak of Little Falls, Deb (Mike) Sande of Lakeville, Scott (Tammie) Gosiak of Little Falls, and Stacey Gosiak of Little Falls; grandchildren, Richard Gosiak, Holly Gosiak, Katrina Ott, Kallie Maass, and Adam Gosiak; great-grandchildren, Jocelyn Gosiak, Marlowe Gosiak, Nolan Ott, Landon Ott, Owen Maass, Anthony Gosiak, Crystian Gosiak, Eliana Gosiak, and David Gosiak; sisters, Laverne (Bill) Barret and Jane Yogerst.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Lavine (Kloepper) Yogerst; sisters, Helen (Butch) Hakanson and Hazel (Jim) Mahoney; brothers, Warren (Bette) Yogerst and David (Donna) Yogerst; and great-granddaughter, Bailey Gosiak.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.