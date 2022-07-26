Rosemary Gosiak, 85-year-old resident of Staples, MN, formerly of Little Falls, MN, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Lakewood Health Systems in Staples, MN, after a long battle of several medical conditions.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN, at 11:00 A.M., with Father Patrick Hoeft officiating. A visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 A.M., at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Burial will take place at St. Francis Xavier in Sartell, MN, following the Mass. Caring for Rosemary and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls.

