Rose Mary Zak passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021 in Tucson, Arizona, with her husband and son by her side. She was born on October 16, 1951 in Minneapolis to Ronald and Shirley Schmolke. A visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Baxter, Minnesota, the rosary will be prayed at 4:30 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 26, 2021 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Hillman, MN, with a visitation from 9-11 a.m. Interment will be at the Holy Family Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel-Baxter. Rose is survived by Richard, her husband of 49 years; sons Seth and Justin; daughter Emily; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings Loretta, Lorraine, Nancy, Karen, David, and Mark. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother Ronald Schmolke.
