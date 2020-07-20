Rose Marie Zetah was born January 16, 1936 at home on the farm in Ripley Township, to Werner and Margaret (Kraft) Konen. Rose Marie was the second oldest of eleven children. The family lived at Buckman, Hillman and Pierz and then moved to Motley in 1951. She graduated from Motley High School in 1953 and married Urban Zetah at St. Michael’s Church in Motley on May 18, 1954. Rose Marie was active in Christian Mothers, St. Monica’s Circle, St. Michael’s Funeral Committee, Lincoln Ladies Aid and Birthday Card Club. She enjoyed gardening, raising flowers, yard work, feeding her cats, embroidery, quilting, baking and cooking, playing cards, and fishing. Rose lived on the same farm for 66 years. She is survived by eight children and spouses, Mike (Jeanette) Zetah of Rice, MN, Steve Zetah of Cushing, MN, Jim (Cindy) Zetah of Cushing, MN, Dan (Nedda) Zetah of Grey Eagle, MN, Kathy Kobliska (Steve) of Cushing, MN, Joe (Karen) Zetah of Cushing, MN, Karla Grubb (Bob Zimprich) of Cambridge, MN, Mary Kelly Bennett (Fred) of Fridley, MN; 18 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 10 siblings and close friend Jerry Jambor of Browerville, MN. Preceded in death by husband Urban (1993); parents, Werner and Margaret Konen; one infant child Kevin Zetah; one grandchild Nathaniel Grubb.
