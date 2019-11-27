Ron passed away Nov. 26, 2019 surrounded by his family. Ron is survived by his wife of 59 years, Marjorie; seven children, 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Stephanie. Committal Ceremony Tuesday, Dec. 3, 11 a.m. at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, followed by luncheon at the Randall VFW.
Ronald Williams
Loving Husband, Father and Grandfather
