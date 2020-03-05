Ronald “Ron” Pick, 58-year-old resident of Pierz, MN, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Buckman, MN with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. Burial will take place in the St. Michael’s Parish Cemetery in Buckman, MN at a later date. A visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9-10:30 a.m. on Thursday all at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Buckman, MN. Parish Prayers will be prayed at 7 p.m. Ron was born on March 28, 1961 in Dakota County to David and Delores (VanderHeyden) Pick. He graduated from Park High School in Cottage Grove in 1979 and then attended St. Cloud Tech in the welding program. Ron was united in marriage to Darlene Hiemenz on May 17, 1980 in Buckman, MN. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing cards and putting together puzzles. Most of all, Ron cherished the time spent with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. He will be dearly missed. Ron is survived by his wife, Darlene Pick of Pierz, MN; daughter, Tami Pick (Joe) of St. Augusta, MN; son, Troy (Casey) Pick of Buckman, MN; grandchildren, Logan, Clarissa, Kylee, Ali, Owen, Mason and Olivia; mother, Delores Pick of Cottage Grove, MN; brothers, Daniel (Mary) Pick, Mark (Lois) Pick, Greg (Rosemary) Pick, Scott (Michelle) Pick and Steven Pick; sisters, Audrey (Mike) Roberts, Nancy Hagen, Jacki (Allan) Paul, Janene (Marvin) Hiemenz and many nieces and nephews. Ron was preceded in death by his father, David Pick; niece, Amber Pick; mother and father-in-law, Lawrence and Leona Hiemenz; brothers-in-law, Ron Popp and Ronnie Hiemenz and many aunts and uncles.
Service information
Mar 11
Visitation
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
4:00PM-8:00PM
4:00PM-8:00PM
St. Michael's Catholic Church - Buckman
9251 Hwy 25
Buckman, MN 56317
9251 Hwy 25
Buckman, MN 56317
Guaranteed delivery before Ronald's Visitation begins.
Mar 11
Prayer Service
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
7:00PM
7:00PM
St. Michael's Catholic Church - Buckman
9251 Hwy 25
Buckman, MN 56317
9251 Hwy 25
Buckman, MN 56317
Guaranteed delivery before Ronald's Prayer Service begins.
Mar 12
Visitation
Thursday, March 12, 2020
9:00AM-10:30AM
9:00AM-10:30AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church - Buckman
9251 Hwy 25
Buckman, MN 56317
9251 Hwy 25
Buckman, MN 56317
Guaranteed delivery before Ronald's Visitation begins.
Mar 12
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, March 12, 2020
10:30AM
10:30AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church - Buckman
9251 Hwy 25
Buckman, MN 56317
9251 Hwy 25
Buckman, MN 56317
Guaranteed delivery before Ronald's Mass of Christian Burial begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.