Ronald “Ron” L. Crocker, age 83, of Brainerd died December 6, 2020 in Baxter. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter. Visitation will be one hour prior to services on Thursday at the funeral home in Baxter. Ron was born on February 4, 1937 to Wesley and Hazel (Edeburn) Crocker. He proudly served his country in the Army Reserves and the United States Army. Ron married Margaret on October 2, 1963. Following his retirement from the Army Reserves, he was employed as a welder for the Crow Wing County Highway Department until his retirement. Ron enjoyed volunteering and staying active in the community; he was a member of the Morrison and Crow Wing County Historical Society, Tractor Club, Boy Scouts (40 + years) where he received the Silver Beaver, level 32 Mason 100 Rural Lodge (40 years), Shriners, American Legion (for over 50 years), and VFW (47 years). He was a fantastic father, who taught his children to understand both sides. Ron was a great grandpa who always understood and loved no matter what. He enjoyed picking, collecting change, agates, toys, and antiques. Ron always loved the fourth of July, where he could showcase his best John Deere tractors in the local parades. He was kind, caring, generous, and a had a big heart with a devious smile. Above all else, he loved his family beyond words and will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Ron is survived by his partner, Helga Fleischhaker of Baxter; children, Michael (Jody) Crocker of Millford, OH, Gregory (Alina) Crocker of Brainerd, Forrest (Julie) Crocker Sr. of Brainerd, Jeff (Kristy) Crocker of Brainerd; grandchildren, Aimee Bishop, Ramantha Hamann, Forrest Crocker Jr., Michael Crocker, Zach Van Der Schaf, and Ryder Van Der Schaf. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Margaret; and sister, Anelda Albertson. Memorials are preferred to Heartland Animal Rescue.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.