Ronald “Ron” Anthony Tschida, 82, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at his home. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 3 p.m., at the Emblom Brenny Funeral Chapel in Little Falls. Visitation will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Private burial will take place at a later date. Ron was born on December 23, 1937 in Freedhem, Minnesota to Frank and Albertha (Tretter) Tschida. Ron attended country school and graduated from Little Falls High School in 1955. Ron married Eleanor “Ellie” Johnson on September 27, 1958 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN. Their union was blessed with four sons, Jeff, Chuck, John and Bill. Over the years, Ron was employed at Meyer’s Body Shop, Bares Hardware, MetalCraft, and Ballou Plumbing & Heating. He was a part time officer for the Little Falls Police Department and was a member of the Little Falls Police Reserve. Ron was active in softball and baseball both as a player and a manager of the Ft. Ripley Rebels team. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, was an active member and past president of the Little Falls Rifle & Pistol Club and a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association. Ron was a lifelong reader, especially a good western, war history, or any hunting and fishing magazine or book. He scoured garage sales and auctions looking for fishing and hunting items. Ron was an avid gun collector, reloaded shells, shot trap and sporting clays. Ron and Ellie traveled extensively, taking road trips through 48 states, making sure to hit every back road possible. Their favorite trips were a five-week driving trip through Alaska and going to Hawaii. Ron’s grandchildren brought a smile to his face. He loved taking them to the Dairy Queen and out to eat. He would attend as many school events as possible, sitting in his reserved front row seat. In quiet times he watched the birds from the kitchen window. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ellie; children, Jeff (Deb) of Little Falls, John (Beckie) of Royalton and Bill of Little Falls; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Albertha Tschida; son, Chuck; and his brother, Orville. Arrangements are with the Emblom Brenny Funeral Chapel of Little Falls, Minnesota. 320-632-4393.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.