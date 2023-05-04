Ronald R. Younk, 66-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at his residence.
Memorial Service held at 1 PM on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls with a visitation beginning at 11 AM Saturday. Caring for Ronald and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, Minnesota.
Ronald Raymond Younk was born on May 26, 1956 in Little Falls, MN, to the late Raymond and Lorraine (Christenson) Younk. He was united in marriage to Catherine Lawrence on June 19, 1978 and together they settled in Little Falls. Ronald was the owner/operator of Flatland Express, Inc. from 1981 until retiring in 2008. In retirement, he enjoyed detailing and working on cars. Ronald loved the time spent with his family.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Catherine Younk; son, Paul Younk; daughter, Julie and her husband, Dave Mrosla; and grandchildren, Lorraine, Loretta, Samuel and Lenora Mrosla.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Lorraine Younk.
