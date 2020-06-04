Ron Bursey, age 84 of Minnetonka, MN, was called home to Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 29, 2020. Ron was born in Bowlus, MN on February 27, 1936 to Peter and Lucy (Kupka) Bursey. He was the fourteenth of 16 children. Preceded in death by parents, eight brothers and four sisters. Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 56 years, Nancy Bursey; sons, Jeffrey (Cheryl) Bursey, Rodney (Susan) Bursey, James Bursey; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Clarence and Peter and sister, Genevieve. Memorial Committal Service at Camp Ripley Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN will be announced at a later date (pending Covid restrictions).
