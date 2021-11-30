Ronald J. Pyka, 75, of Spicer, died Monday, November 22, 2021 at his home.
Mass of Christian burial held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church near Spicer. Visitation held from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church and for one hour prior to the service. Burial in the church Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in New London. www.hafh.org
Ronald Joseph Pyka was born on November 6, 1946, in St. Cloud, the son of Joseph and Irene (Forner) Pyka. He attended Rice Country School Dist. #2015 and high school in Holdingford and Royalton, graduating in 1964. He continued his education at St. Cloud State University, graduating with a Biology and Business degree in 1969. He later went on to receive a degree in Agronomy. On May 8, 1971, Ron was united in marriage to Diane Olson at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls. They made their home in Willmar before building their home in Spicer in 1978. Ron worked for Northrup King for 32 years and Legend Seeds for 11 years as a district sales manager and regional sales agronomist before retiring in 2011.
Ron was an active member of Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church. He was also a member of Knights of Columbus and the Carmelite secular order. He was an avid collector of coins, agates, tools and caps. He enjoyed road trips with his family, reading, watching movies, researching genealogy, always making new friends and reaching out to old friends. He loved to give and has given hundreds of comfort crosses to all who needed them. He will be remembered for his strong faith and devotion to his church and family.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Diane; children, Michael Pyka of Virginia Beach, VA and Kristin Pyka of Spicer; three grandchildren, Will, Nathan and Bennett; siblings, Priscilla Sobiech, Cindy (Gene) Gottwalt, Lisa (Dean) Block, Mary (Al) Dehler and Lori (Steve) Huebl and brother-in-law, Richard Sobiech.
Ron was preceded in death by parents; sister, Linda Sobiech and infant brother, Joseph.
