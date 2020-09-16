Ronald Block, 57 year old resident of Red Wing formerly of Hillman, died Saturday, September 12 at the Red Wing Hospital in Red Wing, MN. A private family graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 19 at Holy Family Cemetery Bulldog Lake. Ronald was born on March 11, 1963 in Onamia, MN to the late Ted and Marie Block. He grew up in the Hillman area and graduated from Onamia High School with the class of 1981. He worked various jobs throughout his life. Due to declining health he moved to Bayview in Red Wing, MN. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Ron is survived by his daughter, Rachel Marie Block of Minneapolis; siblings, Roger (Sandy) Block of Hillman, MN, Audrey Johnson of Burnsville, MN, Terry (David) Barnhart of Belgrade, MT, Julie Rowcliffe of Osage, IA, Carol (Dan) Bleichner of Hillman, MN; special friend, Carrie Aydt of Hillman, MN. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers-in-law, Douglas Johnson, Wesley Rowcliffe. The funeral arrangements for Ronald are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz, MN.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.