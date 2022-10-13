Ronald A. Helmeke, 71, of Wesley Chapel, FL, passed away on Aug. 31, 2022 from a heart attack due to liver disease from Agent Orange.
Ron was born in Circle Pines, MN to Mae and George Helmeke. Ron served in the Navy from 1969-1973, and in the Army Reserves from 1980-1997. Ron grew up in Minnesota but after he fulfilled his dream of becoming a CRNA he moved to Cape Coral, FL. He loved his work but loved retirement even more.
He especially enjoyed hunting out west with his brother-in-law. His greatest enjoyment in life was tinkering on cars at the garage with his friends and his greatest pride and joy was his restored 60's Mustang.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents and daughter-in-law Stephanie Helmeke.
He is survived by his wife Rebecca (Holmen); children Aaron, Joshua, Elissa (Steve) Rice, and Zabrina (Chad) Quigley; stepchildren Jeremy (Aspen) Nilson, Tamara (Jamie) Griggs, Kimberly Landry, and Nicklas (Tina) Nilson; grandchildren Ashley, Dylan, Sara, Jonah, Benjamin, Nora, Jason, and Emersyn; and brother Tom (Bobbie) Helmeke.
Memorial service will be held at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery, MN on Oct. 27 at 2pm.
