Ronald A. Helmeke, 71, of Wesley Chapel, FL, passed away on Aug. 31, 2022 from a heart attack due to liver disease from Agent Orange.

Ron was born in Circle Pines, MN to Mae and George Helmeke. Ron served in the Navy from 1969-1973, and in the Army Reserves from 1980-1997. Ron grew up in Minnesota but after he fulfilled his dream of becoming a CRNA he moved to Cape Coral, FL. He loved his work but loved retirement even more.

