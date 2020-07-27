Rollie Joseph Trettel, 56-year-old resident of Bowlus, died April 19, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Memorial Service will be held for Rollie on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Holy Cross Church in North Prairie at 11 a.m. Please respect COVID-19 Social Distancing Guidelines. This will be an outdoor memorial service on the church grounds. Please bring your own lawn chair and please dress according to the weather. Family and Friends should gather at 10 a.m. prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Rollie is survived by his wife Mardelle of Bowlus; children, Tyler (Heather) Trettel of Sauk Rapids, Adam (Noel) Trettel of Rice, Bethany (Steven) Dalen of Rice; siblings, George (Terri) Trettel of Bowlus, Donald (Tanya) Trettel of Upsala, Lorrie Bucher of Switzerland; grandchildren, Lincoln, Lennon, Layla Trettel, Kade and Koein Trettel, Torin and Emric Dalen. Please feel free to leave on-line condolences on www.emblombrennyfuneral.com or mail cards and condolences to: Emblom Brenny Funeral Service 900 1st Street SE Little Falls, MN 56345 The funeral arrangements for Rollie are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.