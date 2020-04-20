Rollie Joseph Trettel, 56-year-old resident of Bowlus, died April 19, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A private family grave side service will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in North Prairie. A public Memorial Mass will be scheduled for a later date after the COVID-19 restriction are lifted. Please check back to the Emblom Brenny Funeral Service website for updates. Rollie was born October 28, 1963 in Minneapolis to the late George and Beata (Winkler) Trettel. He graduated from Royalton High School with the class of 1981. He received his Associate of Applied Science in Microcomputer Support & Network Admin in December 1999. Rollie was married to Mardelle Thomalla on May 10, 1986 at the Holy Cross Church in North Prairie. They made their home in Bowlus, MN. He worked construction from 1981-1989, Fingerhut from 1989-1997, St. Cloud Technical College Fire & EMS from 1997-2000 and the St. Cloud Times in the IT department from 2000-2005. Rollie joined the St. Cloud Financial Credit Union in 2005 working as the Network Administrator, Manager of IT and was currently working as the Director of IT and Facilities. He enjoyed many outdoor sportsman activities including, spearing, ice fishing, hunting and summer fishing with the family. Rollie and Mardelle enjoyed traveling across the US and Canada on motorcycle, typically traveling 12,000 – 15,000 miles per year without an exact destination in mind – just wherever the road took them. He loved cooking for family and friends, spending time at the lake and evening walks with Mardelle. Above all else, he loved time spent with his children and grandchildren. He was a former member of the Bowlus Volunteer Fire Department and Bowlus First Response Team. Rollie is survived by his wife Mardelle of Bowlus; children, Tyler (Heather) Trettel of Sauk Rapids, Adam (Noel) Trettel of Rice, Bethany (Steven) Dalen of Rice; siblings, George (Terri) Trettel of Bowlus, Donald (Tanya) Trettel of Upsala, Lorrie Bucher of Switzerland and seven grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Beata Trettel. Please feel free to leave online condolences on www.emblombrennyfuneral.com or mail cards and condolences to Emblom Brenny Funeral Service, 900 1st Street SE, Little Falls, MN 56345. The funeral arrangements for Rollie are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service.
