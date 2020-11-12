Roland "Skip" William Norwood

Roland “Skip” passed away November 8, 2020 at the Long Prairie hospital at the age of 55 leaving to mourn family and friends. Roland was born to James Norwood and Marylin (Dvorak) Norwood in Little Falls, MN at St. Gabriel’s Hospital on June 22, 1965. Roland went to Swanville elementary and attended Browerville high school. As a kid he loved to hang out with friends at the roller rink skating, go to the Horseshoe ballroom and soup up cars and motorcycles. Roland married his sweetheart Katherine Ann (Bohler) Norwood on November 18, 1988. Together they had many adventures. They raised three children, have 14 grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way. The grandbabies were his pride and joy. Roland had many jobs, but his passion was always anything outdoors and animals. He absolutely loved his dogs and cats. He enjoyed his hobby farms, working on his and other cars, having bonfires, helping his good friend Neil mow lawns at the elementary school and cemetery prior to losing his eyesight. Roland was always happiest outdoors. Roland loved to joke around, reminisce about the good ‘ol days with friends and family. Always had a smile on his face. His CB handle was Randall Rowdie and he lived up to it. Roland was preceded in death by his wife Katherine, his parents James and Marylin, his sister Barbara, brother John, and nephew Earl. He is survived by his children Jayne (Eric) Martinson of Little Falls, Margaret (Mickey) Civilla of Upsala, and Anthony (Kayla) Civilla of Little Falls; his siblings Candace (Ford) Anderson of Clarissa, Delbert Norwood of Hackensack, James (Becky) Norwood of Browerville, Buenna (Warren) Knacke of Darwin, Belinda (Wayne) Prather of Clarissa, Mary (Thomas) Witucki of Little Falls and many nieces and nephews. VISITATION Friday, November 20, 2020, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. FUNERAL SERVICES 12-1 p.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church, Browerville, MN. Burial 2 p.m., Calvary Cemetery, 13th Ave NE, Little Falls, MN 56438.
