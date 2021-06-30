Roland and Delphine Parsons of Pierz, MN. Roland passed away on March 30, 2021 and was preceded in death by his wife, Delphine on February 17, 2020. A Memorial Service to honor their memory will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Roland Vilas Parsons was born on August 20, 1934 in Pierre, South Dakota, and Delphine Emily Doroff was born on April 15, 1937 in Little Falls, MN. Roland and Delphine met in Little Falls, when he was in the National Guards stationed at Camp Ripley north of Little Falls. They married on April 24, 1954. They moved to South Dakota, where they had two sons, Randy and Timothy. When Timothy passed away, they moved back to Little Falls and then bought the Hansmann farm east of Pierz. They eventually sold that farm and moved to their present farm southeast of Genola, MN. They were loved by all who knew them and were known by their nicknames, Rollie “PeeWee” and Del. They will be greatly missed here on earth but are reunited together in Heaven. Roland and Delphine are survived by their children, Randy (Brenda) Parsons of Overton, TX, Steve (Heidi) Parsons of Royalton, MN, Brenda (Jerry) Gutierrez of Salome, AZ, Bob (Carolyn) Parsons of Ronneby, MN, and Mike Parsons of Keithville, LA; 18 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Delphine’s surviving brothers, Art (Elaine) Doroff, Pat (Doris) Doroff and Bill (Kathy) Doroff; sisters, Roseann (Steve) Thom and Jackie (Matt) Crowder; many nieces and nephews. They were preceded in death by their son, Timothy Parsons; Roland’s parents, Glenn and Mildred Parsons; Delphine’s parents, Clarence Ligman and Emily Doroff and stepfather, Max Doroff; Roland’s brothers, Everett, Earl, Ralph, Paul, and Sam Parsons; Delphine’s brothers, Leroy and Jim Doroff; sisters, Carol Hirsch and Arliss Weinbeck.
