Roger Van Buskirk, Sr., age 75, of Isle, MN, passed away on November 13, 2022.
Visitation held from 9 AM to 11 AM on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wahkon, MN. Mass of Christian Burial held at 11 AM on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wahkon, MN, with Father Jerry Schik officiating. Interment in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Roger was born on October 18, 1947, in Huron, SD, to Edna (Carlson) and Malcolm Van Buskirk. He was a Sergeant in the United States Army and was honorably discharged from service on December 9, 1969. Roger was united in marriage to Kathy Remer on June 9, 1973, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wahkon, MN. Always together, the couple enjoyed traveling, especially to Montana, where they would visit family and hiking around the waterfalls near Duluth. Roger liked to spend his time fishing, hunting, and being with his family and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all.
Roger is survived by his loving wife, Kathy; children, Roger Van Buskirk, Jr., Sheila (Mike) Mennie; grandchildren, JoAnna, Max, Megan, Mallory, Josh; brothers, Art (Mary) Van Buskirk and Clarence Van Buskirk; sister, Lois Thiele.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edna (Carlson) and Malcolm Van Buskirk; and his sister, Elaine.
