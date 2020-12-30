Roger Thomas Thommes was born in rural Buckman, Minnesota to John and Delores (Hesch) Thommes on October 27, 1941. After graduating from High School, Roger enlisted in the United States Army, serving his country proudly for 3 years. After his contract with the Army ended, he met Miss Diane Gall; the two were united in marriage on July 24, 1965 at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Buchman. Their union was blessed with two sons, Kevin and Douglas. Roger and Diane raised their children in Minnesota before moving to Alaska, where they stayed for 25 years before moving back. Roger worked at Sears in the electronic service department in Alaska before his retirement. He had a passion for fixing things. He could repair anything, if it seemed impossible, he would work with it until he found a way. No matter what was going on around him, he was always willing to drop anything to assist anyone who needed his expert advice and help. He was the kind of man who always put his family first, with his kind words and gentle nature, he was a role model to his family, teachings things like fishing, hunting, and unconditional love. He was an avid fisherman, enjoying many hours waiting for that next bite. His greatest catch was Diane and the life they created together. On Sunday, December 27, 2020 Roger passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital after a brief illness. He was 79 years old. He is survived by his wife of fifty-five years, Diane; sons, Kevin and Douglas (Eve); grandchildren, Samantha, Justin, Rachel (Mike), Bradley (Sarah) and Darcie; great-grandchildren, Nevaeh and Kendra He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, David, Delroy, and Ronald (Jeannie) A private service and burial will take place at a later date. Arrangements for Roger are with the Emblom Brenny Funeral Service of Little Falls, MN.
