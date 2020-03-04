Roger Przybilla

Roger Edmund Przybilla, 73 year old resident of Pierz died Wednesday, January 29, 2019 at his home. A grave side service was held February 5 at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Roger was born on June 16, 1946 in Little Falls. He served in the United States Army from 1965-1967. He served in Vietnam with the 11th Armour Calvary Regiment Air Troop. Roger was married to Janice Banach from 1968-2002. Roger owned and operated Przybilla Road Construction. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards and traveling across the United States. He was a member of the Rice American Legion, Pierz American Legion and a Life Member of the little Falls VFW. Roger is survived by his sons, Jason (Minnie) Breazlan, Chad (Terri) Przybilla; siblings, Stanley (Yvonne) Przybilla, Dale Przybilla, Joyce Crary, Sylvia Przybilla and two grandchildren; Dustin and Braden Przybilla. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Alma Przybilla and brother-in-law, Joseph Crary.
