Roger O. Streich

Roger O. Streich, age 74 of Andover, MN, passed away peacefully on January 10, 2021. A celebration of his life will be held at Roger’s Auto Body (13530 Hanson Blvd NW, Andover, MN 55304) on Saturday, January 23, 2021 from 12-5 p.m. Burial at a later date.

