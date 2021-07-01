Roger Lindquist, 66-year-old resident of Little Falls, passed away on June 1, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital as a result of Covid-19. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls with Pastor Dennis Campbell officiating. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. with a service 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery in Little Falls. Roger was born September 24, 1954 in Watertown, MN to Dale and Dorothy (Ridlon) Lindquist. At the age of 5, the family moved from Watertown back to Little Falls. He attended Morrison County Rural School District 1 thru the 5th grade and finished his lower grades at Lindbergh. During his Senior School year, he joined the Army and graduated from an American High School in Germany. While in the military he learned how to run heavy duty equipment, knowledge he put to good use working for road construction in Minnesota, Wyoming and Purdhoe Bay, Alaska. He went on to work for a number of transportation firms as an over-the-road driver before he bought his own truck in 2000. He 1loved trucking, logging several million miles over the years. Traveling thru all 48 states of the mainland of America. He made many good, lasting friendships and was able to keep in contact with many of them over the years In his 20's he had an interest in drag racing, cars, trucks and tractors, especially John Deere. They played a huge part in his life. Roger is survived by mom, Dorothy Lindquist Ratzloff; 2nd dad, Clifford Ratzlaff; sister, JoAnn Johnson and nephew, Jesse. He was preceded in death by his father, Dale Lindquist; grandparents, Gust and Alma Lindquist and Robert and Alice Ridlon.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.