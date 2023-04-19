Roger L. Johnson, 81-year-old resident of Northville, MI, formerly of Minneapolis, MN, passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Ascension Providence Hospital in Novi, MI.

Graveside Service held at 1 PM on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at St. Peter's Cemetery in Swanville, MN, followed by a celebration of life at the Route 47 Pub in Fridley, MN. Roger would prefer you do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness rather than sending flowers. Arrangements are with Shelley Funeral Chapel in Swanville, MN.

