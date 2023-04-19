Roger L. Johnson, 81-year-old resident of Northville, MI, formerly of Minneapolis, MN, passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Ascension Providence Hospital in Novi, MI.
Graveside Service held at 1 PM on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at St. Peter's Cemetery in Swanville, MN, followed by a celebration of life at the Route 47 Pub in Fridley, MN. Roger would prefer you do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness rather than sending flowers. Arrangements are with Shelley Funeral Chapel in Swanville, MN.
Roger was born in Minneapolis, MN and is survived by his wife of 54 years, Karen, and his three daughters and sons-in-law, Kristin and Matt Kirsch, Kimberly and Shawn Berry, and Kelly and Erich Achtmann. Roger was also survived by 11 grandchildren and one grandchild by proxy.
Roger graduated from Patrick Henry High School and went on to get an associate's degree in electronic technology from Northwestern. He also served in the Army. During Roger's life, he owned and operated an aircraft electronics business and an air travel club. He ran fishing and hunting trips all over the U.S. and far northern Canada and chartered trips for college athletics teams and other sporting events like the Super Bowl. He owned his own communications company (Johnson Communications) after settling down with his girls, and, near retirement, sold insurance with the Knights of Columbus.
Roger was a part-time farmer raising both animals and vegetables, rode his Harley until he couldn't, built hot rods, and enjoyed talking to as many interesting people as possible. He was actively involved in the Catholic church as a Knight and helped many through the food collection program he started and ran at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Isanti, MN.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.