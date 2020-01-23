Rodger A. Nauertz, 68-year-old resident of St. Cloud, MN, formerly of Little Falls, MN and Chicago, IL, peacefully passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at CentraCare St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by his family and loved ones. A Funeral Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN, with Rev. Tony Romaine officiating. Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery in Little Falls. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday. He is preceded in death by parents Doris and Howard Nauertz and sister, Dolores Nauertz. Survived by daughter, Sarah Klier-Nauertz; sister, Judy Logue; brother, Merlin Nauertz; brother, Cedric Nauertz and lifetime friend Betty Klier (Terrance Pekas). He is so very loved and is missed dearly by many.
