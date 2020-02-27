Roderick “Butch” Fietek, 73-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 at his home in Little Falls, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN with Father Ben Kociemba officiating. Burial will take place in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls, MN. A visitation will be held Sunday, March 1, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the church on Monday. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls. Roderick “Butch” Fietek was born on July 21, 1946 in Flensburg, MN to the late Mike and Florence (Lapinski) Fietek. He graduated from Little Falls Community High School in 1965. He enlisted into the Army in 1966 and fought in the Vietnam War for nearly 11 months, returning home in 1967. He earned the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with the Bronze Service Star, the Vietnam Campaign Medal and a Combat Infantryman Badge. He was united in marriage to Carlene Rose Dreiling on May 8, 1970. After they married, they made their home in Little Falls, MN. Butch enjoyed racing stock cars with his partner, LeRoy Schlumpberger. In 1975, he won the Brainerd Northway Speedway Stock Car Championship. Butch worked construction for a few years before working at Creameries Blending in the fertilizer plant until 1979. Then, he began his 30-year career at the Morrison County Public Works, proudly plowing snow in the winter; retiring in 2008. His passion for work led to his “retired employment” at Sea View Farms where he planted and harvested potatoes with great joy. Butch was the current supervisor for Greene Prairie Township, and had been since 1987. Butch was also a member of the Flensburg American Legion for the past 54 years. Butch loved his big garden where he grew hundreds of calla lilies each year. He proudly delivered the calla lilies to the gals at the local banks, courthouse and to each of the funeral homes. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He treasured his yearly trip to Wyoming to the ranch to hunt. He loved spending the summer months with Carlene at their cabin in Canada where they welcomed family and friends each summer. He was known to make frequent trips to the casinos and enjoyed playing Bingo. Most importantly, Butch cherished the time he spent with his family and was extremely proud of his three grandchildren; always telling stories about them to others. Butch is survived by his wife, Carlene Fietek; son, Troy (Melinda) Fietek of Little Falls, MN; daughter, Toni (Cody) Kathrein of Little Falls, MN; grandchildren, Meghan, Maizee and Marshall Kathrein; brother, Mike Fietek of Cheney, WA; sisters, Marion (Donald) Lapos of Flensburg, MN, Evie Komarek of St. Paul, MN, Judie (Don) Holz of St. Cloud, MN; and grand-dogs, Jake, Cooper, and Echo. Butch was preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Florence Fietek; sister, Lorraine Fafara; brothers-in-law, Walter Fafara and Jim Dreiling; mother and father-in-law, Carl and Eileen Dreiling and many other relatives.
