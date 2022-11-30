Roberta M. Lashinski, 80-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls, MN.

Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski, MN with Father Jimmy Joseph officiating. Burial took place at the Parish Cemetery in Sobieski. A visitation was held from 4-7 P.M. on Monday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls and from 9-10 A.M. on Tuesday at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski, MN. Caring for Roberta and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.