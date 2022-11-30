Roberta M. Lashinski, 80-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls, MN.
Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski, MN with Father Jimmy Joseph officiating. Burial took place at the Parish Cemetery in Sobieski. A visitation was held from 4-7 P.M. on Monday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls and from 9-10 A.M. on Tuesday at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski, MN. Caring for Roberta and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Roberta M, (Bloom) Lashinski was born February 5, 1942 in Swan River Township to the late Robert and Cecelia (Zueleger) Bloom of Little Falls, MN. Roberta attended country school in Swan River Township and Little Falls High School graduating in 1959. She was united in marriage to Wilfred Lashinski on August 29, 1960, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls. Together they farmed and raised their family in Swan River Township. In addition to farming, she worked as a sewer/seamstress at Munsingwear, Hooters Sportswear and Larson Boats, along with selling Avon for over 50 years.
After retirement, she enjoyed gardening and canning with her brother, Sherman. Her greatest joy was spending time with family and friends, especially her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Roberta is survived by her two children, Doris (Steve) Lange of Fort Ripley and Allen (Vicky) Lashinski of Little Falls; five grandchildren, Michael (Jennifer) Lashinski, Ashley (Jake) Farrow, Jordan (Jennifer) Lashinski, all of Little Falls, Shane Lange and Amanda Lange of Fort Ripley; five great-grandchildren, Landan and Corbin Lashinski, Easton Farrow, Beau and Nora Lashinski all of Little Falls; brothers, Harvey (Helen) Bloom of Randall, Sherman (Pam) Bloom of Little Falls, and sister, Geneva Haux of Little Falls; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Cecelia; husband, Wilfred "Willie" 2015; siblings, Donald Bloom Sr.; sister-in-law, Linda Bloom, and brother-in-law, Jim Haux.
