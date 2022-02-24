Roberta Ann Schmolke, age 60, of Milaca, MN, died on February 19, 2022, at the Milaca Elim Meadows Health Care Center in Milaca, MN.
Mass of Christian Burial held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Onamia, MN with Father Jerry Schik officiating. Visitation held one hour prior to Mass at Church. Interment will be in the Holy Family Catholic Cemetery, Bulldog Lake, MN at a later date. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Roberta was the daughter of Robert and Madonna Schmolke from Onamia, MN. She is a 1980 graduate from Onamia High. Roberta was a crafter and lifetime volunteer in the community. She and Roger would transport people to their appointments as needed because it brought her joy to help others. She had many pen pals from all over the country. Another joy she had was to spread the gospel in cards that she made and designed herself.
Roberta is survived by her mother, Madonna; sisters, Christine (Jeff) Stein, JoAnn Nikolas and brother Les (Lori) Schmolke; and life partner, Roger McGraw from Little Falls, MN; and many nieces and nephews.
