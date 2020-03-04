Robert V. Isder, 77-year-old resident of Little Falls, died Friday, February 28, 2020 at the VA Medical Center in St. Cloud. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 6 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Belle Prairie. A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 5 from 4-8 p.m. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service. Visitation will continue Friday at 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service at the Church. The burial will be in the Holy Family Parish Cemetery. Robert Victor Isder was born on December 6, 1942 in Windom, Minnesota to the late Peter and Mildred (Shumway) Isder. He grew up in Windom until his family moved to Freedhem. Robert was among the first graduating classes at the new Little Falls High School, graduating in 1960. Robert served in the US Army from 1962 – 1964. On July 3, 1971, he was united in marriage at St. Mathias Catholic Church in Fort Ripley to the love of his life, Joan Althoff, whom he couldn’t live without. The couple made their home in Freedhem, before moving to Grey Eagle. They later moved to Little Falls. Robert found his love of farming at age 16 while working on a sheep farm; his passion and commitment to farming continued throughout his life. He retired from farming in November 2019. Along with working his own farm, he worked at the Little Falls fertilizer plant and feed store, retiring in the early 1990’s. Robert enjoyed spending time with family, especially chasing his grandchildren around. He loved to go hunting. He was a member of the Little Falls VFW and Holy Family Catholic Church. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, of almost 50 years, Joan; sons, Peter (Victoria) of Little Falls, Paul (Wendy) of Little Falls, Robert Jr., of Jacksonville, NC; daughters, Paulette Isder of Little Falls, Cathy (Jeff) Thorson of Baxter; 11 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; brothers, Kenneth (Arlene) of Freedom, Art (Rose) of Minnesota and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Mildred (Shumway) Isder; son Michael; brothers, Alvin and Harold; sister, Alice and several nieces and nephews. The arrangements for Robert are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service, 320-632-4393.
