Robert H. Reith, 51-year-old resident of Randall, MN, passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023 in Little Falls, MN.

Mass of Christian Burial held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Swanville, MN, with Fr. Ron Dockendorf officiating. Burial at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. Visitation held from 9 AM to 10:30 AM Tuesday at the church. Caring for Robert and his family is the Shelley-Gibson Funeral Chapel in Swanville.

