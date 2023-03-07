Robert H. Reith, 51-year-old resident of Randall, MN, passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023 in Little Falls, MN.
Mass of Christian Burial held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Swanville, MN, with Fr. Ron Dockendorf officiating. Burial at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. Visitation held from 9 AM to 10:30 AM Tuesday at the church. Caring for Robert and his family is the Shelley-Gibson Funeral Chapel in Swanville.
Robert was born on March 27, 1971 in Slayton, MN. He lived with his parents on a dairy farm west of Fulda, MN. Robert enjoyed helping Mom and Dad, especially in the dairy barn. He also loved all the tractor rides and animals. He moved with his family to a dairy farm near Long Prairie in 1978.
Robert entered the Mid State Education program for special needs students and he graduated from Little Falls High School in 1992. He was always in all the Special Olympic athletic games and won a lot of metals. His favorites were bowling and swimming. He also spent a lot of time riding his Polaris four-wheeler all around the farm. Robert really loved music, singing and dancing. He especially liked the song International Harvester and wearing his International Harvester hat.
After high school, he got a job at Employment Enterprise in Little Falls and worked there for 31 years. There he was able to work out in the communities. He loved his job and all his friends.
On December 5, 2022, he moved into Jo-Jo's Adult Foster Home in Little Falls and loved the staff and all the residents.
He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Swanville and also was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
On March 2, 2023, he passed away at Jo-Jo Adult Foster Home with his parents, special friends and wonderful staff by his side.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Harold and Patricia Reith of Randall; brother, Steven and his daughter, Isabella; brother, Joshua and his wife, Jessica and their two sons, Mitchell and Avery.
Robert was preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Mildred Greiner and Norbert and Dorothy Reith.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.