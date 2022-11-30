Robert George Reis, 40-year-old resident of Bowlus, MN, passed away November 21, 2022 at his home.
A Mass of Christian Burial took place at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Opole, MN with Father Greg Sauer officiating. Burial took place in the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish Cemetery in Opole, MN. A visitation was held from 4-8 P.M. on Tuesday, November 29 and from 10-11 A.M. on Wednesday all at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Opole, MN. Caring for Robert and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Robert Reis was born August 17, 1982 in Little Falls, MN to Dennis and Louise (Wiener) Reis of Bowlus, MN. Robert attended Royalton schools graduating in 2000. He was very active with wrestling while in high school. Robert continued his education at St. Cloud Technical College. He graduated with a two year technical degree in auto mechanics. Robert was united in marriage to Melissa Bieniek on April 29, 2006. Robert worked at Landmark Stucco and Masonry.
He enjoyed his free time doing mechanic work in his shop; especially working on his Camaro. He was a huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Much of Robert's time was spent with his children, Alexis "Lexi," age 15 and Carson, age 13. Robert took them 4-wheeling, camping, fishing and tubing. He enjoyed vacationing with his family and friends. He proudly watched Lexi at her swim meets and coached Carson with wrestling. He was passionate about darts and spent much time with friends in leagues and tournaments.
Robert is survived by wife, Melissa Reis of Bowlus, MN; children, Alexis and Carson Reis of Bowlus, MN; parents, Dennis and Louise Reis of Bowlus, MN; mother and father-in-law, Wayne and Renee Bieniek of Bowlus, MN; sister, Sara (Josh) Seelen of Bowlus, MN; brothers and sister-in-law, Tanya (Darren) Lampert of Bowlus, MN, Cory (Kayla) Bieniek of Bowlus, MN and Kyle (Courtney) Bieniek of Illinois; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and nieces and nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by grandparents, Donald and Rita Reis and Herman and Ann Wiener; cousin, Tony Reis; aunts, Joanie Wiener and Mary Lou Knaack; uncle, Larry Wiener; and friends, Jamie Foss and Paul Prokott.
