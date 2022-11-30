Robert George Reis, 40-year-old resident of Bowlus, MN, passed away November 21, 2022 at his home.

A Mass of Christian Burial took place at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Opole, MN with Father Greg Sauer officiating. Burial took place in the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish Cemetery in Opole, MN. A visitation was held from 4-8 P.M. on Tuesday, November 29 and from 10-11 A.M. on Wednesday all at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Opole, MN. Caring for Robert and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.

