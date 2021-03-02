Robert Leroy Anderson

Robert Anderson, age 73, of Minneapolis, MN, died on December 7, 2020. Robert was born in Little Falls, MN on January 1, 1947 to Carl F. and Serine Anderson. He grew up on a small farm near Cushing, MN and graduated from Little Falls High School. He married Stella Merry in January, 1982. He was employed in many different jobs in Minneapolis, some as a machinist and most recently as a cab driver. Robert is survived by his wife Stella; his son Carl W. Anderson (Kari) and grandchildren Carly, Abby, Karina and Cj; brothers Forrest, Roger, Bill (Myrna), Carl (Kathy), Dale (Amber), David (Eileen) and sisters Marie Kneeland and Elise Karger (Ron); sisters-in-law Deloris and Clarice; and many nieces and nephews. Your loving memory will live in our hearts. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Wallace and Kieth, brother-in-law Arlo Kneeland and sisters-in-law Harriet and Dorothy. A private burial in Cushing, MN is being planned.
