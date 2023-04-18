Robert John Erdrich, 66-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away April 12, 2023 at Lake Hills Assisted Living.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Robert John Erdrich was born November 15, 1956 in Little Falls to the late Robert and Mary Erdrich.
He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting and fishing. He joined softball, bowling and archery leagues. Archery was a passion of his where he was even a state champion and an accomplished bowhunter. He loved to spend time with his favorite companion Angel, his dog.
He worked many jobs over his lifetime, eventually starting his own business, Bob's Drywall, which he operated until May of 2022.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Mary Erdrich, grandparents, aunts and uncles.
He is survived by brothers John (Kim) Erdrich of Little Falls, Pat Erdrich of Little Falls; sisters Mary (Martin) Bellefeville of Little Falls, Kathy Schwanke of Randall, MN and many nieces and nephews; former wife Jan Erdrich and stepsons Jerry, Jason and Josh Fellegy.
