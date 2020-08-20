Robert Eugene Grissom

Robert E. Grissom, 90-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN passed away peacefully on August 6, 2020 at St. Otto’s Care Center. Robert was born on February 21, 1930 in Paris, AR to Robert and Mentle (Gattis) Grissom. He was united for 70 years in marriage to Helen Williams in January. Robert served in the Navy from 1947 to 1952 as an experimental helicopter mechanic. He was then hired by Capital Airlines as an aircraft mechanic in Washington DC. Robert and Helen then moved to Chattanooga, TN with United Airlines in 1955 and transferred to Seattle, WA in 1962, and on to Minneapolis, MN in 1964. They lived in Prior Lake, MN from 1966 to 1980 where they raised 4 sons. He then transferred to San Diego, CA in 1982 where he retired in 1992 after 40 years with United Airlines. Robert and Helen moved to Little Falls, MN in 2015 where he loved to raise tomatoes, eggplant and mow a huge lawn. During retirement Robert volunteered 1000+ hours on the USS Midway Air Wing and Aircraft Carrier Museum being involved with restoration and preservation of old war birds. Robert was the curator of the Marines Firearms Museum of San Diego, CA for many years and a life time member of the American Legion. Robert and Helen traveled throughout the world with friends visiting Germany, Australia, Poland, Italy, Barbados, Hong Kong to name a few. Robert enjoyed working in his garage, hunting with his sons and being the camp cook. He was famous for his biscuits and gravy. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Robert was preceded in death by his parents and son David. Robert is survived by wife Helen and sons Robert (Sue) Grissom, Apple Valley, MN, Rick (Ellen) Grissom, Little Falls, MN and Kenneth (Marion) Grissom of Gresham, OR, 7 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren. Celebration of Life is being postponed until a later date where he will lay to rest at the Camp Ripley Cemetery.
