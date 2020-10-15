Robert E. Holmgren, 79 year old resident of Little Falls, MN formerly of Randall, MN passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. A family graveside service will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020, at the Randall City Cemetery in Randall, MN, at 1 p.m., with Chaplain Gregg Valentine officiating. A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN, from 4- 8 p.m. A “Going Home” celebration will be scheduled in the Spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Gideons International. Bob was born November 28, 1940, on the Randall family farm to John Paul and Ellen Sophia (Dalquist) during the Armistice Day Blizzard. Bob committed his life to our Lord and Savior at a young age, and following Jesus remained the most important part of his life. He experienced great joy using his gift of music to serve the Lord. He graduated from Little Falls Public Schools, Class of ‘59 and attended North Park College. Bob met Linda Sue (Swanson) during a church youth activity in 1958 and they married June 16, 1962 at Maywood Covenant Church in Foley. Bob started his adult life working on the family farm. After leaving the farm, Bob worked for a dairy farmer in Brownton. He worked as a milk tester in Sleepy Eye and Morrison County. In 1966, the family moved to Maple Plain where Bob was employed by the Hennepin County Co-op. Shortly after working as the butter maker in Dassel, Bob purchased a turkey farm in Swanville in 1978 and then moved to the Randall farm in 1990. He raised turkeys and registered beef cattle until his retirement in 2012. During his years of farming he also worked as the Morrison County Weed Inspector for thirty years, drove extra-curricular bus trips for Swanville Schools, and worked as a substitute bus driver for Strack Bus Service in Randall. Bob served the church in various ways, including Gideons International in the Little Falls camp, leader in Boys brigade, Board of Directors for KTIG Pequot Lakes and KBHL Osakis Christian radio stations, Covenanters’ Men’s Chorus, song leader, church choir, and various church boards. Bob served his community as a 4-H Leader, manager of the Morrison County 4-H Food Stand, member of the South Devon Beef Cattle Association and MN Turkey Growers Association, member of the MN Farm Bureau, and President of the Morrison County Farm Bureau. He also served the Morrison County Food Shelf for several years. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Violet Victoria (Rosberg); brother, Paul Arthur and sister, Joyce Ellen. Bob is survived by his wife, Linda of 58 years; brother, John (Rachael); sister-in-law, Terri (Kjeldergaard); three children, William (Sherry), Rev. Steven (Michelle), Sandra (Michael) Galligan; seven grandchildren, Tamitha (Bradford) Schroeder, Matthew (Sally), Amanda (Andrew) Almendinger, Leah (Andrew) Wipf, Austin Galligan, Trevor (Meghan) Galligan, Cassandra Galligan, and eleven great-grandchildren, (Tamitha) Eli Samuel, Zeke Ethan, Tytus Kade, Ezra Kyle, (Matthew) William Martin, Evan Wayne, Noah Robert, (Amanda) Mackenzie Rose, Addison Joy, (Trevor) Beckett Charles McClure, Olivia Elisabeth.
