Robert "Bob" Dalen, 79-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, died Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Lakewood Health Systems in Staples, MN.
Funeral service held on Tuesday, December 6 at 11:00 A.M. at First Lutheran Church in Little Falls with Pastor Beth Pottratz officiating. Visitation held from 4:00-7:00 P.M. on Monday, December 5 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service and from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Tuesday at the church. Franciscan Prayer service held at 5:00 P.M. on Monday evening at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family of Robert Dalen.
Robert "Bob" Dalen was born on May 28, 1943 in Little Falls to the late Knute and Nora (Ridlon) Dalen. He grew up in Little Falls where he attended Little Falls Public Schools. Bob proudly served his Country in the United States Army and the Minnesota National Guard. Robert was united in marriage to Sharon Elizabeth Blackowiak in 1965. The couple made their home in Little Falls and were blessed with three children, Brian, Kimberly and Aron. After his honorable discharge from the military, Bob worked the following various jobs: Sanitary Milk and Ice Cream, T.O. Plastics, Larson Boats, Morrison County Sheriffs Office, L&K Redi Mix, Falls Machines, Camp Ripley, St. Gabriel’s Hospital Security and the St. Francis Convent.
Bob enjoyed farming, camping, playing cards, dice, wood working, collecting toy tractors and die cast cars. He was a member of the Little Falls American Legion Post #46, Moose Lodge, First Lutheran Church, and the Greater Minnesota Two Cylinder Club.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sharon Dalen of Little Falls; children, Brian (Christy) Dalen, Kimberly Hoffman, Aron (Tammy) Dalen; grandchildren, Steven (Beth) Dalen, Britian Conley, Teagan (Tiana) Dalen, Ethan Dalen; great-grandchildren, Riley Dalen, Torin Dalen, Emric Dalen, Ryker Dalen; step-granddaughters and families, Amber and Kory Hoffman-Sames, Allie and Thor Carlson, Courtney and Mike Douglass, Katie and Jesse Schneider; God Children, Ricki Okerman, Brenda Olson, Jim Olson, Dana Pederson; siblings, Beverly Kronbeck, Richard (Judy) Dalen, Ellen Cash, Tom Dalen; sister-in-law, Jeanne Dalen.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Knute and Nora Dalen; son-in-law, Kent Hoffman; brothers and sister, Kenneth Dalen, Ronald Dalen, Joyce Olson, Vida Newgard; brothers and sisters in law, Ed Newgard, Pat Kronbeck, Harry Cash, Georia Dalen and a Godson, Scott Okerman.
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Bob. (320) 632-4393
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.