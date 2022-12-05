Robert "Bob" Dalen, 79-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, died Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Lakewood Health Systems in Staples, MN.

Funeral service held on Tuesday, December 6 at 11:00 A.M. at First Lutheran Church in Little Falls with Pastor Beth Pottratz officiating. Visitation held from 4:00-7:00 P.M. on Monday, December 5 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service and from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Tuesday at the church. Franciscan Prayer service held at 5:00 P.M. on Monday evening at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family of Robert Dalen.

