Robert “Bob” Wilken, 73-year-old resident of Onamia, MN, passed away on August 5, 2021. A Funeral Mass was held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Onamia, MN. Visitation was held one hour prior to Mass at the church. Interment was in the Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia. Robert “Bob” Wilken was born on October 2, 1947, in Milaca, MN to Mary (Albrecht) and John Ross Wilken. He attended Milaca schools. Upon graduation, he furthered his education at St. Cloud Technical and Community College and received a degree as an Electrician. Bob was united in marriage to Ann Sanford on October 20, 1973, at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Together the couple enjoyed playing cards, gardening, watching the grandchildren play, sitting on the deck, watching wildlife, and spending time together. Their fondest memory and Bob always talked about was their trips to Alaska. Bob spent his earlier years hard at work with various electricians in the Milaca area. His passion was his farm life, family, and cattle. Bob was really proud of the herd he raised on his farm. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Ann; son, Kevin (Natasha Newell) Wilken; grandchildren, Rosalie, Elizabeth, Kaylee, and Logan; nephew, Tim (Dina) Tabbert; nieces, Kristine (John) Dony, Erika (Alan) Krishnek; sister-in-law, Joyce Sanford and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary (Albrecht) and John Ross Wilken; sister, Diane; brother-in-law, William Tabbert.
