Robert Ronyak, 79 year old resident of Minneapolis, MN, passed away on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at the Minneapolis VA Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial held on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at 12:10 p.m., at The Church of All Saints, 435 4th Street NE, Minneapolis, MN, with visitation starting at 11 a.m. at the church. An Interment took place at St. Hedwig's Catholic Church in Holdingford, MN at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. Caring for Robert and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls, MN.
Robert "Bob" Ronyak was born on August 25, 1942 in Holdingford, MN to the late Benedict and Mary (Hritz) Ronyak. He attended school in Holdingford and then joined the armed forces and moved to the Twin Cities, where he worked for many years at Graco Inc. and ran a small engine repair shop. Bob had one of the sharpest memories, never missing a birthday or anniversary. He could walk anyone through any repair on the phone, just as if he were doing it himself. Bob loved to talk with friends and go out to Old Country Buffet. He enjoyed spending time with his family watching football and fixing anything he could get his hands on.
Bob is survived by his brothers, Bernard and RJ; sisters, Rosemary Pyka, Virginia Krawczynski, Mary Ann Lindsay, and Deborah Ronyak; 17 nieces and nephews, 23 great-nieces and nephews, and 5 great-great nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Benedict and Mary Ronyak; brother, Roman; sister, Rita and nephews, Eugene and Jude.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.