Robert “Bob” Rittenhouse, 91, died Friday, February 26, 2021. Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 5th at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter. A visitation will be one hour prior to services. Interment will be 1 p.m. at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Robert was born June 22, 1929 to Vern and Alice (Clark) Rittenhouse in Bloomington, Minnesota. He married Helen “Jean” Flanner on August 26, 1954. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, but above all else, he enjoyed spending time with his family. Robert is survived by his loving wife Helen “Jean”; his children, Randy (Candie) Rittenhouse of Motley, Lori (Bruce) Silgjord of Motley and Brenda (Brent) Blevins; grandchildren Mark (Kara) Rittenhouse, Justin (Melissa) Silgjord, Brandon (Laci) Silgjord, Caleb (Stephanie) Silgjord, Stephanie Blevins and Cody Blevins; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Mary (Duane) Woldahl of Motley; and many extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, son Steven and four siblings. Arrangements have been entrusted by Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter. Flowers or condolences can be sent to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel at 7348 Excelsior Road N., Baxter, MN 56425.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.