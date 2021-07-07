Bob Oslund, age 55 of Monticello, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2021. Bob was born January 23, 1966 to Margaret and Robert Oslund of Swanville. First and foremost, Bob loved being a dad to his three sons. Bob worked for United Health/Optum Rx for over 18 years. He was very close with his supportive and caring coworkers who became like family to him. He is preceded in death by his dad, Robert W. and his cousin, David. Bob is survived by his sons, Robert A., Connor, and Logan; his mother, Margaret; his siblings, Judy, Jim (Ronda) and Doug (Amy); his nieces and nephews, Andrew, Michelle, Signey, Simon and Nora; and many other family members and dear friends. Bob had an ongoing love of comics and anything super hero or especially super villain related. He collected comics and heroclix and at a younger age played his way around a D & D table. One of his favorite activities was dressing up for Halloween and he went wholeheartedly into it. His college friends referred to him as “Oz” and his work friends called him “Bobfather.” He would like for everyone to be aware and as a last lesson to pass on to all of his family and friends, Bob hopes to normalize getting colon cancer checks. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Monticello.
