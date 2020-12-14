Robert "Bob" Joseph Gelhar

Robert Joseph Gelhar of Beaverton, Oregon passed away on April 19, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. He was 89 years old. He was preceded in death by his parents Leo and Catherine and siblings Ambrose and Mary. He was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on August 31, 1930. He grew up in Little Falls, Minnesota, where he graduated from high school in 1948. After graduation, he joined the US Army and served in Okinawa and then in the Korean War. After his service, Bob enrolled at St. Mary’s College in Moraga, California, where he graduated with a degree in economics in 1957. For many years, Bob worked as an auditor for the US Department of Agriculture, and then later served as the executive secretary of the Oregon Hazelnut Marketing Board before retiring in 1996. Bob’s retirement passion was the local American Legion Post in Beaverton (#124). He was very proud of his military service. One of his proudest achievements was the Veterans Memorial Monument in Beaverton - he and his fellow Legion members were instrumental in getting the monument constructed. Bob was also an avid gardener in retirement, often modifying the back yard to change the size of the garden and make it easier to maintain. Always a fan of sports, Bob was a dedicated fan of professional teams in the Bay Area (49ers, Giants, A’s and Raiders) and Portland (Blazers, Timbers and Thorns). He was also a fan of the college teams at St. Mary’s, University of Oregon and Oregon State, and was a dedicated attendee for many years at Beaverton High School sporting events. Bob was known for his infectious laugh, which will be missed by all. He also loved telling stories about his life experiences, of which there were many. Bob is survived by his wife of 55 years, Billie; his brother Leo and sister Leora; sons Herm (Jackie), Jim, and Steve (Kerry); grandchildren Beth, Sophie, Robert, Katie, David, Jordan, Theresa, and Max; and several nieces and nephews. Robert Joseph Gelhar was interred on July 1 at Willamette National Cemetery with Army Honors. Due to the ongoing pandemic, only a few family members were permitted to attend.
