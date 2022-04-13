Robert "Bob" Cavegn, 56-year-old resident of Bowlus, MN, passed away April 11, 2022 at his residence with his loving family by his side.
Funeral Service held on Friday, April 15 at 2:00 P.M. at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Upsala with Mavis Buker officiating. Visitation held from 10:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. on Friday at the church. Burial held in Gethsemane Lutheran Cemetery.
Robert Scott Cavegn was born on July 12, 1965 in St. Paul, MN to the late Roger and Judy (Pedlar) Cavegn. He was united in marriage to Barbara Skroch on January 2, 1998 in Upsala. The couple made their home in rural Upsala. Robert worked as a carpenter for over 35 years.
He loved music, playing his guitar and was passionate about riding his motorcycle. Bob was a handy man of all trades, there was nothing he could not fix or repair, he was a go to guy to have your items fixed. Bob will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor, jokes, pranks and laughter that he brought to his family and friends.
The family would like to thank Dr. Abigail Taylor, Dr. Barb Bollinger, Dr. Abigail Luke, CHI Hospice and a special thanks to all for the thoughts and prayers!
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Barb Cavegn of Upsala; children, Chris (Kendall) Cavegn of Upsala, Mathew Cavegn (significant other, Jaimie) of Brainerd, Cassandra Skwira (significant other, Nate Janson) of Pierz, Sierra (Brandon) Meyer of Pierz; siblings, Daniel Cavegn of Wisconsin, Don Cavegn of Little Falls, Tim Cavegn (Annie) of Colorado, Deb Lane-Olson (Mark) of Fort Ripley; grandchildren, Leah Fruechte, Brooklyn Janson, Archer Cavegn, Rhetta Meyer, Cohan Meyer and his best friend, Macy (Bob's Dog). She was his comfort, his joy and therapy during his cancer journey.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Judy Cavegn and father-in-law, Ray Skroch.
Casket Bearers: Brandon Meyer, Nate Janson, Brian Skroch and Dean Wolbeck.
Honorary Bearers: Nick Cavegn, Kendall Cavegn, Jackie Wolbeck and Jaimie Johnson.
