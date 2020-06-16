Robert “Bob” Bauer, age 66 of Hillman, passed away June 12, 2020 at his home from natural causes. A Private Service will be held at a later date. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home. Robert Edward Bauer was born on July 4, 1953 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Ed and Eleanor (Stachovich) Bauer. He graduated from Foley High School in 1971 and lived all of his life in the Foley area. He worked for Burski Excavating for 25 years. He enjoyed ice fishing and hunting. He is survived by his sister, Donna Marie Bauer of New Brighton and step brothers and sisters, Jim Roske, Bob Roske, Shirley Olberding and Pat Byrne as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and step-mother, Louise Roske Bauer.
