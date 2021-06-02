Robert “Bob” John Angevine, 58-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away May 12, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loved ones after a short battle with cancer. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. A visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Caring for Robert and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Robert was born December 6, 1962 to Woodrow and Mary (Spaulding) Angevine in Lincoln, NE. Robert graduated from Little Falls Community High School in 1981. He drove semi in Alaska for many years before returning to Minnesota. He was employed at Larson Boats and Falls Fabricating until he retired. Robert enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, and going to his aunt and uncle’s resort in Akeley, where he would help them from spring until late fall. Robert was a carefree, happy guy, who loved to visit and talk with family and friends while sitting by a fire. Robert will be missed greatly by his family and friends. Robert leaves behind his partner, Dorinda Peterick and his beloved duck “snickers”; his three daughters, Jessica (Allean) Adkins of Royalton, MN, Brandy (David) Angevine of Anchorage, AK, Kari Angevine of Chugiak, AK; step-sons, Matthew (Cassie) Peterick of Avon, MN, Michael Peterick of Little Falls, MN; siblings, Virginia Bundy, Raymond (Bev) Angevine, Patricia (Scott) Lenhart, Shawn (Korrin) Angevine; sister-in-law, Laurie (Keith) Angevine-Hommerding; father and step-mother, Woodrow (Dorothy) Angevine of Little Falls, MN; special uncle and aunt, Ken and Marge Waldhouser; his grandchildren, Meadow, Colton, Nolan, Raylan and grandbaby due in October, 2021, Bailey and Tyler; many nieces, nephews, a great-nephew and great-nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Robert was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Jane (Spaulding) Angevine; brother, James Angevine; nieces, Kalyn Mae and Cody Samantha Angevine. Robert will be missed greatly by his family and friends.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.