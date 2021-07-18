Robert “Bob” C. Bees, age 68, of Morrison, Illinois, formerly of Highland Park, Illinois and Elmhurst, Illinois, journeyed on on July 8, 2021 in Sterling, Illinois. A graduate of York Community High School in Elmhurst, Bob went on to receive his BS in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University and his MBA from The Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University. He was employed by Entergy Corporation in South Haven, Michigan. A consummate engineer and audiophile, Bob spent his free time building electronic and audio equipment including beautiful tube amplifiers, and 3-D printing replacement parts for his 3-D printer. He could sometimes be found conducting his own private orchestra to the sounds of Mahler, Brahms, and Beethoven, or thinking about restoring his 1964 Jaguar E-Type Roadster, which so embodied his love for classic cars, the open air, and always driving the long, scenic route home. He loved a cold Samuel Adams and a holiday fruitcake, but mostly he loved his family. Beloved husband of Barbara Bees for 44 years; loving father of Eric Robert Bees and Hannah Rachel Bees, brother of Richard Bees, Randall Bees and Raymond Bees. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Helga Bees. A private interment will be held at Chapel Hill Gardens West in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a future date to be announced, please check the funeral home website for service information. For information – Elmhurst Community Funeral Home – THE AHGLRIM CHAPEL, 630-834-3515 or www.ElmhurstFH.com. Memorial contributions in Bob's name may be made to Children's Art Preservation Association (CAPA), P.O. Box 45, Morrison, IL 61270.
