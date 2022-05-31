Robert Anthony Walz passed away on May 25, 2022, at the age of 63.
Robert was born to Ralph and Virgie Walz. He grew up on a farm just south of Pierz. Bob graduated from Pierz High school in 1977. Upon graduation, Robert enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he served until he was honorably discharged in 1982. He lived in Texas and California for a few years before settling in Pensacola, FL where he started a family. The Federal Aviation Administration employed Robert, he was a computer technician for their air traffic controller equipment. After retiring, Robert moved his family back to Minnesota.
He enjoyed many hobbies during his life, including reading, movies, and motorcycles. He was an avid fisherman and hunter.
Robert is survived by his three daughters, Samantha, Rebecca and Jessica; siblings, Virginia, Diane and Dale.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Walz and Virgie Walz Andersen, and stepfather Verle Andersen.
It was Robert's wish that there would be no funeral or memorial service.
