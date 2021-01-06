RoAnn Antoinette Carrick

RoAnn Antoinette (Wuellner) Carrick was born on April 13, 1947 to Donald and Doloria Wuellner in Morrison County, Minnesota. RoAnn passed away peacefully on December 11, 2020 at the Walker Methodist Center in Minneapolis from COPD and complications with Covid-19, with her daughter Nadine by her side, holding her hand. RoAnn was fun loving and known for her big heart and big personality and loved to laugh. RoAnn enjoyed playing bingo, going to casinos and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. RoAnn is proceed in death by her parents Donald and Doloria, infant sister Ruby, and grandson Gregory Robinson. RoAnn is survived by her daughters Anna, Rochelle, and Nadine; brother Donald Jr.; sisters Ronda Rae and Pearl; grandsons Desmond and Elijah; great-grandchildren Aamiyah and Cammerion; and special friend Bob Eades. A private celebration of life is being held on January 10, 2021.
