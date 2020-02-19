Rita Venske, 92-year-old resident of Randall, MN, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Amazing Love Care Center in Randall. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN with Bob Mueller officiating. Burial will take place in the Randall City Cemetery in Randall, MN. A visitation will be held from 9:30-11 a.m. on Thursday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Rita was born on July 31, 1927 in Holdingford, MN to the late Phillip and Theresa (Heitzman) Opatz. She grew up in Holdingford, MN where she attended school, graduating with the Class of 1946. Rita was united in marriage to Curtis Venske on July 28, 1951. Together the couple farmed together for many years while they raised their family. Later, Rita went to work at Dr. S.G. Knight Elementary School in Randall, MN where she was the head cook. She was a lifetime member of the Randall VFW and the Randall / Cushing Lioness Club. In her free time, Rita enjoyed cooking, canning, gardening, and cross-stitching dish towels. She was an avid card player and bowler for many years. Her greatest joy in life was traveling and she took many trips with Gary Block Tours and she especially enjoyed the mystery tours. Rita was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Rita is survived by children, Laurie (Mike) Koll of Little Falls, MN and Daniel (Laura) Venske of Randall, MN; siblings, Edward (Elaine) Opatz of Sartell, MN, George (Della) Opatz of Rice, MN, Lloyd Opatz of Avon, MN, Bill (Shirley) Opatz of Avon, MN, Jack (Janey) Opatz of St. Anna, MN, Eugene Opatz of Buffalo, MN and Judy Rossell of St. Cloud, MN; grandchildren, Curtis Venske, Candace Reed and Allanah Koll; and great-grandchildren, Cameron Gosiak, Jeremiah Reed, William Reed, Lucas Venske, Katelyn Venske, and Davon’Tay Mims. Rita was preceded in death by parents, Phillip and Theresa Opatz; husband, Curtis Venske; sisters, Lorraine, Delores, Mary Ann, and Darlene; and brother, LeRoy.
Service information
Feb 20
Visitation
Thursday, February 20, 2020
9:30AM-11:00AM
9:30AM-11:00AM
Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls
214 SE 2nd Street
Little Falls, MN 56345
214 SE 2nd Street
Little Falls, MN 56345
Guaranteed delivery before Rita's Visitation begins.
Feb 20
Funeral Service
Thursday, February 20, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls
214 SE 2nd Street
Little Falls, MN 56345
214 SE 2nd Street
Little Falls, MN 56345
Guaranteed delivery before Rita's Funeral Service begins.
