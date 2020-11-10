Rita Sahr, 90-year-old resident of Little Falls, died Monday, November 9, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 11 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls. The burial will be held at St. Adalbert’s Catholic Cemetery in Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the hour of the service on Wednesday at the church. Rita Anna Hennick was born on March 16, 1930 in Elmdale Township, Morrison County, Minnesota to the late Frank and Tillie (Bienek) Hennick. She grew up in the Elmdale area where she attended country school. She was united in marriage to Melvin Sahr on August 13, 1955 at Our lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls. The couple made their home in Little Falls. Rita worked for a short time as a waitress at the “President Café” in Little Falls. She was a member of the Little Falls VFW auxiliary and St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Rita enjoyed reading, crosswords, puzzles, collecting angels, bells and salt and pepper shakers. She treasured time spent with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The Christmas season was always a special time for Rita, seeing the joy and excitement through the children’s eyes. She will be remembered as a very humble and caring person. Rita was always giving of herself and taking care of others and praying for her family and friends. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Tom Sahr of Little Falls, Larry (Cathy) Sahr of Ham Lake, Ron (Lisa) Sahr of Brainerd, Rose (Dave) Jensen of Little Falls and Joyce (Bob) Mankowski of Ham Lake; sisters, Marleen Mead of Wisconsin and Esther Nelson of Little Falls; grandchildren, Brandon Kasper, Mike Sahr, Braden Zilka, Randy Sahr, Tonya Berlin, Casey Waltman, Ammber Sahr, Josh Jensen, Sam Jensen, Travis Jensen, Jenny Mankowski and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Tillie Hennick; husband, Melvin; brothers, Louie Hennick and Leroy Hennick The arrangements for Rita are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, MN.
