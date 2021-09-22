Rita Britz-Toenies, 86-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021 at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Little Falls, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:30 A.M. on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN with Father Ben Kociemba officiating. Burial will take place in St. Mary’s Parish Cemetery in Little Falls, MN. A visitation will be held from 4-8 P.M. on Wednesday and from 10-11 A.M. on Thursday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Caring for Rita and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Rita was born on February 7, 1935 in Moran Township, Todd County to the late Anthony and Anne (Drong) Bryniarski. She grew up in the Cushing area where she attended elementary school and graduated from Little Falls High School with the Class of 1953. Rita was united in marriage to Wilbert “Willie” Britz on June 14, 1955 at St. James Catholic Church in Randall, MN. She was employed by National Tea Grocery for three and a half years and later began working at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in the radiology department where she retired from after 34 years of service. On September 1, 1995, she was united in marriage to Al Toenies at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN. Rita was a lifelong, active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN, member of the Christian Mothers and the 3rd Order Franciscan. In her free time, she loved playing cards, dancing, sewing and baking. Rita was an excellent baker, especially her famous poppy seed coffee cakes. She was also very dedicated and proud of her volunteer efforts. She gave her time to the Franciscan Sisters, St. Otto’s Care Center and was a grandma at Lindbergh Elementary School in the grandparent’s program for many years. Rita was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Rita is survived by daughters, Charlene (James) LeMieur of Little Falls, MN, Cheryl Harrison of Royalton, MN, Colleen Britz of Brainerd, MN and Ruth Anne (Tom) Cheney of Little Falls, MN; brother, Raymond Bryniarski of Cushing, MN; sisters, Lorraine Altrichter of Cushing, MN, Mariann (Allan) Host of Long Prairie, MN and Joanne (Gary) Collins of St. Cloud, MN; grandchildren, Jennifer Norberg of Royalton, MN, Carrie Norberg of Royalton, MN, Kyle (Margit) LeMieur of Little Falls, MN, Maria (Brian) Stemple of Mount Airy, MD, Mark (Nikki) Cheney of Sauk Rapids, MN and Beth (Kenny) Schneider of Royalton, MN and 10 great-grandchildren. Rita was preceded in death by parents, Anthony and Anne Bryniarski; husbands, Willie Britz and Al Toenies; grandson, Ryan Norberg; son-in-law, Wayne Harrison and brother, Stefan Bryniarski.
