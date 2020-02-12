Rita A. Trettel, 86-year-old resident of the Bowlus/Royalton area, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Chateau Waters Therapy Suites in Sartell, MN surrounded by her family. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Bowlus, MN with Father Gregory Mastey officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. A visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Friday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls and from 9-10:30 a.m. on Saturday at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Bowlus, MN. A parish prayer service will be at 4 p.m. on Friday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. The rosary will be led by her family at 5:30 p.m. Rita was born on June 15, 1933 in Swan River Township to Albin and Florence (Waletski) Zapzalka. She attended School District 45 for eight years and graduated from Little Falls High School in 1951. She received her teaching certificate at the Teacher Training School in Little Falls and worked five years at rural schools in Sobieski, Bowlus, and Holdingford. Rita was united in marriage to Lawrence Trettel on June 3, 1957 at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church. She was a stay at home mom for their 13 children on the Trettel family farm. After her children were in school, she worked at Munsingwear in Little Falls for two years. Rita enjoyed quilting, sewing, gardening, cooking, baking, playing cards, watching Wheel of Fortune, and spending time with family and friends. She was a member of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, Christian Mothers, and St. Stanislaus Kostka Mission Group. Her presence brought a sense of peace and happiness to all she encountered. She was devoted to saying the rosary daily and serving others. Rita stated she was “rich,” meaning rich with all the children she had with Lawrence. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Lawrence; sons Kenneth of Little Falls, David (Janet) of Rice, Marvin (Rita) of Little Falls, John of Little Falls, Mark (Elizabeth Johnson) of Little Falls, William of Royalton, and Thomas of Royalton; daughters, Ann (Jerry) Kuklok of Rice, Susan (Steve) Sweeney of Sauk Rapids, Julie (Scott) Smith of Holdingford, Janet (Joe) Zachman of Holdingford, Marlys Trettel of Maple Grove, and Joyce (Rich) Zika of Sauk Rapids; 17 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and two on the way; brothers, Ben (Judy) Zapzalka of Little Falls, Duane (Carole) Zapzalka of Bowlus, and Donnie (Nila) Zapzalka of Little Falls; sisters, Darlene (Gary) Wilcek of Little Falls and Carol (Ray) Wilczek of Bowlus. Rita is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Ambrose Zapzalka, Arthur Zapzalka; sister, Evelyn Witt. A special thank you to Chateau Waters Therapy Suites for the wonderful care given to Rita and the support they gave the family.
