Rita A. Gustafson, 77-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at her home in Little Falls.

Caring for Rita and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls. Funeral service held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN with Dave Sperstad officiating. Burial at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls, MN. Visitation held from 9 to 11 AM on Wednesday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel.

