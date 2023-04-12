Rita A. Gustafson, 77-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at her home in Little Falls.
Caring for Rita and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls. Funeral service held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN with Dave Sperstad officiating. Burial at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls, MN. Visitation held from 9 to 11 AM on Wednesday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel.
Rita Ann Gordon was born on November 28, 1945 in St. Cloud, MN to the late Charles and Helen (Kleinchmidt) Gordon. She was united in marriage to Darwin Gustafson on October 1, 1966, at the Redeemer Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. Rita enjoyed attending her grandson's hockey and baseball sporting events, listening to polka music, going for rides around the lakes and going out to eat with friends. She also liked going to the casino with her son, Brian and grandson, Gunnar. Rita took pride in her job as a secretary for 17 years at Zion Lutheran Church in Little Falls. She was a great-hearted, loving, caring person and will be dearly missed.
Rita is survived by her son, Brian Gustafson of Little Falls; grandson, Gunnar Gustafson; sisters, Lois (Mike) Lehmeier of Staples, MN and Gail Albright of Royalton, MN.
Rita was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Helen Gordon and husband, Darwin Gustafson on June 17, 2020.
